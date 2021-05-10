All News
Man found dead at Deep Creek hot springs identified
DEEP CREEK, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified a 51-year-old man found dead at the Deep Creek hot springs last week.
The body of Dave Scott Heminway, a resident of Apple Valley was discovered on May 5, 2021, at about 3:30 am.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter was called in to assist with removing the body from the remote area.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the death investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been determined.
The Deep Creek Hot Springs, DCHS, are natural hot springs located in the northern Mojave Desert section of the San Bernardino National Forest, near Hesperia in San Bernardino County. (source: Wikipedia)
