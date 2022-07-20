All News
Man found dead at Center Street Park in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police conducted an investigation after a man was found dead at Center Street Park in Victorville.
It happened at about 5:41 pm, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 15400 block of Center Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that witnesses reported a possible dead body at the park and when deputies arrived they confirmed the adult male subject was deceased.
The body was covered with a white sheet and the surrounding area was blocked off with caution tape. A deputy in a marked patrol unit remained at the scene while he waited for the coroner to arrive.
No additional information was available and the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
1 airlifted and several others injured after a crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested again for possessing child pornography
-
All News5 days ago
Missing hiker found dead near Deep Creek Hot Springs Trailhead in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: Missing Apple Valley Woman Returns Home
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Apple Valley man with fentanyl for sale found passed out in a running vehicle
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
2 Adelanto men arrested for burglary after one is found sleeping inside a company truck
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Man shot multiple times Tuesday night in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Police searching for suspect who shot a man outside of his home in Phelan