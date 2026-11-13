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Man Found Dead At Adelanto Apartment Complex; Homicide Investigation Underway

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:59 am | Nov. 13, 2026 Updated 10:59 am | Nov. 13, 2026

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Adelanto, officials said.

The incident was reported at 10:37 p.m. on November 12, 2026, at an apartment complex on La Habra Street near Bellflower Street.

According to Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the location for a man down call. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains pending, and the homicide investigation is ongoing, officials said.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, crime scene investigators and detectives remained at the apartment complex conducting their investigation.

According to witnesses, the man was possibly stabbed. Officials have not confirmed that detail.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:59 am | Nov. 13, 2026 Updated 10:59 am | Nov. 13, 2026
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