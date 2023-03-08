All News
Man found dead at a homeless encampment in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found dead at a homeless encampment in Victorville was identified as Gerardo Diaz, 41, a resident of Apple Valley.
At approximately 9:43 a.m., on March 6, 2023, dispatch received a call for a man that was not breathing and appeared to be deceased.
Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene located in a vacant field between Amargosa Road and Mojave Drive, adjacent to the Winco shopping center on Roy Rogers Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said a medic from the Victorville City Fire Department pronounced the male deceased.
“There was evidence of drug use at the scene however, the Coroner’s division will determine the manner and cause of death,” stated Blake.
The San Bernardino County Coroner currently has Gerardo’s manner of death as pending.
