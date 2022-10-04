Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said.

It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street.

Sheriff’s officials said as the victim picked up his fishing gear and began walking to his car, three unknown Hispanic male suspects approached him.

(image: google maps)

“One suspect was armed with a gun, and another armed with a knife. The victim was ordered to the ground as the suspects took personal property and threatened to kill him. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The victim was able to call 911 and shortly after, responding deputies located the victim’s abandoned vehicle in the area of First Avenue and Sage Street. Additional property was found to be missing from the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not receive any injuries during the incident.

Deputies were able to track the suspect’s direction of travel, which led them to a residence in the 16200 block of Sage Street. Several subjects, both adults and juveniles, were contacted at the residence and detained during the investigation. A search warrant for the Sage residence was issued and executed.

(image: google maps)

“During the search, detectives recovered the knife believed to have been used in the carjacking and clothing believed to have been worn by one of the suspects during the incident,” stated sheriff’s officials.

No arrests have been made, pending positive identification of suspects and their involvement in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

