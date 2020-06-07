Man fights off female intruder with a broom

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man defended himself with a broom after finding a female intruder inside his residence, officials said.

It happened on May 29, 2020, at about 7:44 am, when deputies responded to a residence located in the 8000 block of I Avenue in reference to an unknown problem.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said an unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence by unknown means. “When the suspect saw the victim inside of the residence, the suspect armed herself with a metal lock which was attached to a gate on the exterior of the residence.”

According to Reynolds, the suspect threw the lock at the victim and the victim armed himself with a broom. The victim hit the suspect with the broom and demanded that she leave.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect kicked the victim, fled on foot, and was gone upon deputies’ arrival. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.