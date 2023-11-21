Man Fatally Shot in Apple Valley, Investigation Underway

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A tragic incident unfolded in Apple Valley early Tuesday morning when a man was shot and killed, as confirmed by local authorities.

The shooting took place in the 14400 block of Navajo Road, located between Ramona Avenue and Kiowa Road.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots at approximately 6:10 a.m. on November 21, 2023. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body of the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Taurus, which had tinted windows.

A portion of Navajo Road remains closed. (Photo: Brett Marks)

An anonymous resident, fearing potential retaliation, stated, “We were startled by the sound of five gunshots initially, followed by another three shots approximately 15-20 seconds later. The situation remains unclear, but our street has now been cordoned off, prohibiting vehicles from entering or leaving the area.”

apple valley homicide shooting investigation (Photo: Brett Marks)

In response, authorities swiftly closed off Navajo Road to commence a thorough investigation. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed that a homicide investigation is currently underway and disclosed only that the victim was a male individual. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details are currently available,” she added.

The vehicle was parked in a front yard with the driver door open and covered with a tarp after deputies arrived, as recounted by another concerned neighbor who spoke to VVNG.

As the examination of the crime scene unfolds, limited information has been released by officials. Updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Navajo Road, between Ramona Avenue and Kiowa Road, will remain closed for an undisclosed period to facilitate the investigation.

We urge our readers to stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

(photo: David D. Gleason Jr.)

