Man escorted out of Gators in Victorville found unconscious in parking lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man escorted out of Gators Sports Bar & Grill in Victorville after touching a woman inappropriately was found unconscious in the parking lot, officials said.

It happened on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 1:06 am, in the 12200 block of Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the male victim had been escorted out of Gators for touching a woman’s bottom. “While he was walking through the parking lot he was assaulted by two suspects,” stated Blake.

The victim was found unconscious and was transported to a local hospital then flighted by Mercy Air to an undisclosed hospital.

Blake said the victim sustained multiple fractures to his face and chest.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

