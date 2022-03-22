All News
Man escorted out of Gators in Victorville found unconscious in parking lot
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man escorted out of Gators Sports Bar & Grill in Victorville after touching a woman inappropriately was found unconscious in the parking lot, officials said.
It happened on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 1:06 am, in the 12200 block of Hesperia Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the male victim had been escorted out of Gators for touching a woman’s bottom. “While he was walking through the parking lot he was assaulted by two suspects,” stated Blake.
The victim was found unconscious and was transported to a local hospital then flighted by Mercy Air to an undisclosed hospital.
Blake said the victim sustained multiple fractures to his face and chest.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Mariposa Road shut down after vehicle runs off 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
New Maverik travel center and gas fueling station planned for Victorville as city sees huge growth in area
-
All News5 days ago
CHP: 11 drivers cited for going over 100 mph on the I-15 freeway within hours
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville City awards contract for phase one of Wellness Center Campus construction
-
All News7 days ago
Smoke from Heritage Fire impacting Helendale, Barstow area communities
-
All News4 days ago
AYSO soccer coach arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old in Redlands
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 31-year-old man LOCATED
-
All News3 days ago
2 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Victorville