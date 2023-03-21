Man ejected, killed in head-on collision on SR-138 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man has died after being ejected from a truck during a head-on traffic collision Tuesday morning on State Route 138 in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at 8:07 am, on March 21, 2023, along SR-138, about 1 mile from Lone Pine Canyon Road and involved a white Chevy Silverado and a gray Dodge Ram.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, two pick-up trucks were involved in a head-on collision with one person ejected and possibly deceased.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived and pronounced the male in the roadway deceased at the scene. The female driver of the white truck was also injured and transported by ground ambulance.

Highway 138 was briefly shutdown in both directions before the westbound lane was reopened and the eastbound remained closed for the investigation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the deceased will be released by pending notification on next of kin

(photos: Brian Junior)

