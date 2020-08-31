All News
Man airlifted from rollover crash on I-15 near Barstow on Sunday
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man critically injured in a crash on the southbound I-15 Sunday afternoon was airlifted to a trauma center.
The single-vehicle rollover was reported at 11:53 AM on August 30, 2020, near the Minneola Road off-ramp on the southbound I-15.
For reasons still unknown, a black sedan overturned onto the right-hand dirt shoulder of the freeway causing the male driver to be ejected.
A witness who asked to remain anonymous said a couple of Good Samaritans located the male driver after they heard him in the distance. The found him partially covered by part of the bumper on top of him.
People at the scene assisted the passenger in getting out of the vehicle. According to the witness, the passenger appeared disoriented, confused, agitated, and eventually started running southbound away from the scene.
Emergency personnel requested a Mercy Air helicopter to land at the scene and airlift the male driver to a trauma hospital.
A CHP helicopter also responded and assisted in locating the male who attempted to flee from the scene. Per the logs, the suspect attempted to enter a strangers vehicle. He was subsequently apprehended by law enforcement and taken into custody.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl
-
All News4 days ago
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
-
All News3 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
-
All News6 days ago
Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Del Norte Dr in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Water truck exiting D Street in Victorville overturns and lands on train tracks
-
All News5 days ago
Man crashes quad into van parked at Johnny Carino’s in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
57-year-old blind man stabbed, suspect arrested for attempted murder