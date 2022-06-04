Man dies after self-inflicted stab wounds on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities conducted a death investigation in Victorville after a man died from self-inflicted wounds at a local hospital.

It happened at about 12:17 pm, on Friday, June 3, 2022, along the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, between 3rd and 2nd Avenues.

According to witnesses, prior to police arriving the male was seen drinking a bottle of liquor next to a black GMC pick-up truck that was stopped along the shoulder.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Witnesses said the male was shouting at passing motorists before he started stabbing himself repeatedly.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to the area for a male sitting in the road.

“The male inflicted wounds to himself and was transported to a hospital. He later succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased,” stated Rodriguez.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The identity of the deceased male will be released pending notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office.

One of the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road was closed for several hours while a detective and a Crime Scene Investigator processed the scene.

Anyone needing professional help should call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.

