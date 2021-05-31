Man dies after drowning at Silverwood Lake Sunday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The body of an adult man was recovered after drowning at Silverwood Lake on Sunday.

At about 3:34 pm, on May 30th lifeguards at the Tower 2 swim beach were informed of a drowning.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said members of the sheriff’s dive team located the victim at about 4:10 pm.

The victim was described as an adult male. His identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

