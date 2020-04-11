Man dies after crashing into the trailer of a semi disabled across lanes on the I-15

YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 66-year-old driver from Yermo died after his vehicle collided with the trailer of a semi that was disabled across lanes of traffic on the southbound 15 freeway.

At about 2:50 am, on April 10, 2020, officers from the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the traffic collision involving a 2006 Pontiac G6 and a tractor-trailer combination, south of Calico Road.

According to CHP officials, a tractor-trailer combination was disabled across all southbound lanes of traffic, due to a previous collision which occurred several minutes prior.

The Pontiac was traveling in the no.1 lane and for reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to observe the disabled tractor-trailer combination vehicle ahead and collided into the trailer.

The driver of the Pontiac sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHP officials said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision.

The collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area. If you have additional information please contact the CHP office at 760-255-5900.

