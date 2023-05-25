Man dead after stabbing on Rodeo Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man is dead after he was stabbed on Rodeo Drive Thursday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:00 am, on May 25, 2023, near the Northport Apartments, between City View Drive and Hughes Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the adult male victim was transported to the hospital and has been pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators have arrived and are preparing to conduct their investigation. Rodeo Drive will remain closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time.

Officials said no further information has been made available at this time. This is a developing story and additional

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)