Man dead after crashing into an RV on Father’s Day in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man is dead after crashing into an RV on Father’s Day Sunday in Hesperia.

It happened at 6:40 am, on June 19, 2022, at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Cascade Avenue. The crash involved a 2005 Scion TC and 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 Four Winds RV.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to airlift the driver of the vehicle to a trauma center.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Due to a change in condition, firefighters rushed the Hispanic Adult Male to Desert Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Ranchero Road was closed in both directions for a couple of hours while officers from the Victorville CHP station conducted an investigation.

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased driver will be released pending notification of next of kin. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

