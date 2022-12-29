All News
Man critically injured after rollover crash Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man involved in a rollover crash was critically injured Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley.
It happened at about 8:45 am, on December 28, 2022, at the intersection of Tradepost Road and Foothill Road and involved a white Chevy Silverado truck.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and upon arrival, they reported the vehicle was approximately 30 feet into the desert and on its roof.
The male sustained major injuries to his legs and firefighters requested an airship to land at a nearby park.
Due to inclement weather, the helicopter would have to travel to a further away hospital and the request was canceled. The male patient was instead transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The owners small dog that was in the vehicle ran into the desert and was later caught by Animal Control and returned to the family.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the crash investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
-
All News6 days ago
Attorney Says Eminent Domain ‘appears to be land grab’ Hesperia City Refutes claim
-
All News3 days ago
Deputy-Involved in Fatal Traffic Collision Christmas Night in Oro Grande
-
15 freeway2 days ago
Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond
-
All News2 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old man from Hesperia found safe
-
All News3 days ago
Inmate Dies After Court Appearance at Victorville Courthouse Tuesday
-
Featured2 days ago
High speed pursuit suspect injured after crashing into a light pole in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Quick Quack Carwash Obtains Approval to Construct in Hesperia, West of Interstate 15