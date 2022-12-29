Man critically injured after rollover crash Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man involved in a rollover crash was critically injured Wednesday morning in Lucerne Valley.

It happened at about 8:45 am, on December 28, 2022, at the intersection of Tradepost Road and Foothill Road and involved a white Chevy Silverado truck.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and upon arrival, they reported the vehicle was approximately 30 feet into the desert and on its roof.

(Photo Pam Romero Hardwick)

The male sustained major injuries to his legs and firefighters requested an airship to land at a nearby park.

Due to inclement weather, the helicopter would have to travel to a further away hospital and the request was canceled. The male patient was instead transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The owners small dog that was in the vehicle ran into the desert and was later caught by Animal Control and returned to the family.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the crash investigation.

(Photo Pam Romero Hardwick)

