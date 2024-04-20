Man critically injured after paint can caught fire and exploded on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was critically injured after a paint can caught fire and exploded in his face.

At about 2:40 pm, on April 18, 2024, firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Mariposa Road, north of Live Oak Street.

Firefighters arrived and located the older model Chevy 1500 pickup truck parked on the south dirt shoulder of Mariposa Road, along the I-15 freeway.

Firefighters confirmed a small fire in the truck’s rear and requested a helicopter to airlift a person to a trauma center.

Due to the extended wait time in securing a helicopter, instead, crews opted to transport the patient by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG that a paint can caught fire. “While putting out the fire, the can exploded in the individual’s face causing burns,” stated Paslak.

The pickup truck was towed away from the scene and the Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation.





(Scroll Down To Comment)