Man critically injured after jumping from moving SUV in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was critically injured and airlifted to a trauma center after allegedly jumping from a moving SUV.
It happened at about 10:18 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020, on La Mesa Road, just before Amargosa Road.
Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported they had one patient with critical injuries and requested a medical helicopter. The male was rushed to the ER room at Desert Valley Hospital for the continuation of care and subsequently airlifted to an out of area trauma center.
A female at the scene was interviewed by police before she was allowed to drive away in the involved SUV.
No other information was available for release.
