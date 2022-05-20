Man critically injured after carjacking outside of Walmart in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man carjacked outside of Walmart in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center after he was seriously injured.

It happened at about 7:25 pm, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, outside of the store located at the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.

According to witnesses, the male victim was carjacked and struck by his own truck as the suspect fled the parking lot with the vehicle. Witnesses reported the truck to be a white Ford F350.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and requested an airship to transport the victim to a trauma center.

Mercy Air 22 landed in a parking lot near the Kaiser and subsequently airlifted the male to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

A sheriff’s aviation helicopter flew overhead assisting deputies on the ground in searching for the suspect.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the call is still active and there isn’t enough information listed in the call yet to provide details.

The spokeswoman confirmed a carjacking occurred and a man had been transported to the hospital for injuries sustained. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

