All News
Man critically injured after carjacking outside of Walmart in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man carjacked outside of Walmart in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center after he was seriously injured.
It happened at about 7:25 pm, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, outside of the store located at the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.
According to witnesses, the male victim was carjacked and struck by his own truck as the suspect fled the parking lot with the vehicle. Witnesses reported the truck to be a white Ford F350.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and requested an airship to transport the victim to a trauma center.
Mercy Air 22 landed in a parking lot near the Kaiser and subsequently airlifted the male to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
A sheriff’s aviation helicopter flew overhead assisting deputies on the ground in searching for the suspect.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the call is still active and there isn’t enough information listed in the call yet to provide details.
The spokeswoman confirmed a carjacking occurred and a man had been transported to the hospital for injuries sustained. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
2 people airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Shooting near Victorville Walmart leaves two injured
-
All News7 days ago
Big Bear man arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography, additional victims sought
-
All News3 days ago
450 cited, 16 arrested, and 4 firearms recovered during a traffic and crime operation in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Danbury Avenue in Hesperia closed after pickup truck slams into utility pole
-
All News5 days ago
Man airlifted after stabbing at Sherwood Villa Apartments in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Human skull, remains found in the desert near the I-15 freeway in Barstow