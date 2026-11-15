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Man Critically Injured After Can-Am Overturns In Phelan

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:08 pm | Nov. 15, 2026 Updated 2:08 pm | Nov. 15, 2026

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night after he was ejected from a Can-Am that overturned in Phelan.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:44 p.m. on November 14, 2026, in the 5600 block of Luna Road near Sheep Creek Road.

Firefighters reported that the man had critical injuries and requested a helicopter to fly him to an out-of-area trauma center. A landing zone was designated at the Stater Bros. shopping center.

The initial helicopter request was canceled due to the severity of the man’s injuries, and he was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley.

About an hour later, a helicopter was requested again, and the man was airlifted to a trauma center.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Station is investigating the cause of the crash.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:08 pm | Nov. 15, 2026 Updated 2:08 pm | Nov. 15, 2026
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