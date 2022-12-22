Man Crashes Into Drainage Ditch Along 15 Freeway In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was injured after crashing into a drainage ditch that runs along the Interstate 15 Freeway.

The crash happened on the northbound 15 freeway at 7:03 p.m. December 21, 2022, just south of Main Street.

California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville Station and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded and located a white Jeep facing the wrong way, partially in a ditch.

The male driver was responsive and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries. However, the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

(Man crashes into a drainage ditch on 15 Freeway in Hesperia- Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The northbound traffic remained unaffected as the crash did not block any lanes of traffic.

The driver of a semi-truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway, just north of the crash, told Victor Valley News that he was waiting for a tow truck after his semi-truck sustained a blowout.

“I was in my cab waiting for the tow truck, and I noticed a car that pulled in front of my truck, and people got out and started running towards the car behind me, I didn’t see him crash, but the man could have easily hit me,” stated the semi-driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

