Man Crashes Into Drainage Ditch Along 15 Freeway In Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was injured after crashing into a drainage ditch that runs along the Interstate 15 Freeway.
The crash happened on the northbound 15 freeway at 7:03 p.m. December 21, 2022, just south of Main Street.
California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville Station and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded and located a white Jeep facing the wrong way, partially in a ditch.
The male driver was responsive and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries. However, the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.
The northbound traffic remained unaffected as the crash did not block any lanes of traffic.
The driver of a semi-truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway, just north of the crash, told Victor Valley News that he was waiting for a tow truck after his semi-truck sustained a blowout.
“I was in my cab waiting for the tow truck, and I noticed a car that pulled in front of my truck, and people got out and started running towards the car behind me, I didn’t see him crash, but the man could have easily hit me,” stated the semi-driver.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
