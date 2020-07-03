All News
Man choked, thrown to the ground during carjacking in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are actively searching for a male suspect along with a vehicle taken during a violent carjacking Wednesday night in Victorville.
It happened on July 1, 2020 at about 10:00 PM in the 14500 block of 7th Street.
The victim, a 51-year-old male parked his vehicle in a shopping center and was getting out when the suspect forcibly took the keys and drove away, officials said.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect approached the victim and pulled him out of the car. “The victim was choked and thrown to the ground,” stated the release. The suspect took the victim’s keys and left in the vehicle.
The vehicle is a 2012, gray Honda Pilot with CA license plate number 6YAE601.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 40’s, approximately 6’00”, 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and white button-up shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Chamberlain at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
