All News
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville.
It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that multiple people in the area heard the gunshots but did not see the shooting. “Deputies located a victim who was chased and shot near the Greenspot Motel,” stated the spokeswoman.
Information on the victim’s injuries or a possible suspect was not available. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist from Hesperia killed in crash on Summit Valley Road Wednesday morning
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect and 15-year-old killed during I-15 freeway shootout in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
-
All News5 days ago
Barstow Police find guns and drugs inside a vehicle stolen from North Carolina
-
All News5 days ago
2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large
-
All News6 days ago
Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia