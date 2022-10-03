Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville.

It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that multiple people in the area heard the gunshots but did not see the shooting. “Deputies located a victim who was chased and shot near the Greenspot Motel,” stated the spokeswoman.

Information on the victim’s injuries or a possible suspect was not available. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

