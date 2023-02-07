15 freeway
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night.
The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville.
The crash involved two vehicles, a white truck, and a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and CHP arrived onscene and located the male driver of the truck under the Chevy sedan, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Based on preliminary reports, it appears the man was outside of the truck changing a tire under the Palmdale Road overpass when he was struck.
The rear passenger-side tire of the truck was on a jack at the time of the collision and a tire was nearby. The truck was visibly loaded with bricks.
The female driver of the Chevy sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
The female driver was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to CHP Officer J. Sauceda.
Officers were seen pulling at least one beer can out from the woman’s purse, and following the investigation, she was placed in handcuffs and put into the back of the CHP Vehicle.
The cause remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
This is a breaking news story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
