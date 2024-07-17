Man Causes Disturbance at Mojave Narrows Park, Brandishes Knife and Found with Meth

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities responded to Mojave Narrows Regional Park on Tuesday evening after reports of a disruptive individual who was combative with a deputy.

Just before 7:00 pm, Joshua Harmon, 44, of Apple Valley, was uncooperative with park personnel and brandished a knife when asked to leave.

Deputy M. Diego arrived on the scene, at which point Harmon became combative. Additional deputies from surrounding agencies were called in for assistance, leading to Harmon’s eventual apprehension. During the incident, a knife was recovered, and methamphetamine was found in Harmon’s vehicle.

Harmon was taken into custody and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on charges of making terrorist threats, obstructing a peace officer, and existing warrants. He is currently being held on $60,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are encouraging anyone with further information to contact Deputy M. Diego at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit their website at www.wetip.com.





