Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville police arrested a 47-year-old suspect caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter on Thursday afternoon.
At about 5:16 PM on July 9th a deputy responded to the 14700 block of Monarch Blvd regarding a subject causing a disturbance. When leaving the call, the deputy saw the suspect, identified as Corey Bennett, crawl out from under a vehicle with a catalytic converter, stated San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.
Bennett refused to stop and fled on foot leading the deputy on a brief foot pursuit through the shopping center. Bennett was eventually taken into custody without incident. Bachman told VVNG Bennett is on felony probation and also had a felony warrant.
According to pubic jail records, Bennet is being held in the High Desert Detention Center and charged with PC594(A)(1) Vandalism and PC487(A) Grand Theft. His total bail is set at $50k and is scheduled for arraignment on one charge later today.
“A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction.”-wikipedia
Edmunds.com reports that Catalytic converters contain precious metals, making them tempting targets for thieves. A thief can steal the part in under two minutes and lifted vehicles are at higher risk.
The cost of replacing a catalytic converter can set owners back $1,000 or more, depending on parts and labor.
