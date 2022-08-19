All News
Man carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning at a parking lot in Victorville.
It happened at about 9:54 am, on August 16, 2022, in the area of Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that an unknown Hispanic male exited a green Toyota Camry and approached the victim.
“The suspect began asking the victim questions about a recent incident and taking things from out of his truck. The suspect accused the victim of having something to do with a recent incident the victim was unaware of,” stated Blake.
According to the spokeswoman, the suspect then brandished a firearm and took possession of the victim’s truck. The victim contacted security in the area and called for police assistance.
Deputies conducted a thorough search of the area and utilized aerial assistance from the Sheriff’s 40K helicopter, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
The victim’s vehicle is described as a lifted black GMC Sierra bearing California license plate #91587B2 with a grey fender, black racing stripes on the hood, and a broken rear window.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference case # VCR2209530.
