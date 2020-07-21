Man carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday night.

On July 18, 2020, at about 10:00 PM drove to an apartment complex in the area of Navajo Road and Highway 18.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the victim left his car running while he entered an apartment.

“The victim noticed a subject approaching his vehicle so he started walking back toward it,” stated Alban. “When the victim confronted the subject, a white male adult, the subject lifted his shirt up and pulled out a black handgun from his waist and pointed it at the victim. The victim backed away and the subject drove off with the vehicle.”

Alban said the vehicle was located the following day, however, no suspect was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.