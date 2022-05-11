Man buying used vehicle on OfferUp robbed at gunpoint in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man that thought he was purchasing a used vehicle he found on OfferUp ended up being robbed at gunpoint.

It happened on Friday, May 6, 2022, at about 11:46 pm, in the 14200 block of Pampas Ct. in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim took an Uber to the location to buy a vehicle he found on the OfferUp APP.

“Upon arrival, three adult black males pointed guns at the victim and demanded his money,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake.

The suspects fled the area and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Victorville Police Department wants to remind everyone to be very cautious when selling or buying through online means, apps, and strangers. Always meet during the daytime in a well-populated public place that has video surveillance. Our police station parking lot is always open to the public. Please be safe,” stated Blake.

