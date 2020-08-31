Man buying used car robbed by three men in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a victim buying a used car was robbed and left stranded on the side of the road, officials said.

It happened on August 28, 2020, at about 1:50 PM in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim, a male adult, met the three male suspects while walking. “They began talking and one of the male suspects offered to sell the victim his car,” stated Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, the three men drove from the victim’s home and to the bank, so the victim could get the money for the purchase.

“After the stop at the bank, the suspects drove to the area of Mesa and Hesperia Road, where the suspects got out and then forced the victim out of the car,” stated Rodriguez. “The suspects kept the victim’s money and drove away, leaving the victim without the car and without his money.”

Two of the suspects were described as a white male, approx. 5’9” tall, with red hair and a Hispanic male, approx. 5’3” tall, approx. 255 lbs, and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

