Man bitten during bar fight in Hesperia, 3 women arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said three women were arrested after a 51-year-old Victorville man was bitten in the arm during a bar fight inside the Whiskey Barrel.

On September 2, 2021, at approximately 5:04 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station along with rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Whiskey Barrel Bar, 12055 Mariposa Road, in reference to a fight inside the business.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the victim and the suspect, 24-year-old Shelsea Martinez, a resident of Victorville, were in a verbal argument and a fight ensued.

“During the fight, Martinez bit the victim and caused major injuries to his arm,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

According to the release, when deputies attempted to detain Martinez, 46-year-old Shannon McDermott, a resident of Wilmodar, and 27-year-old Veronica Gonzalez, a resident of Hesperia, actively obstructed and resisted deputies.

After a brief struggle, Martinez, McDermott and Gonzalez were detained. The male victim from Victorville was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Martinez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 203- Mayhem. Gonzalez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 148(a)(1)- Obstruct/Resist a Peace Officer and a misdemeanor warrant. McDermott was cite-released for PC 148(a)(1).

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.