Man bitten during bar fight in Hesperia, 3 women arrested
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said three women were arrested after a 51-year-old Victorville man was bitten in the arm during a bar fight inside the Whiskey Barrel.
On September 2, 2021, at approximately 5:04 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station along with rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Whiskey Barrel Bar, 12055 Mariposa Road, in reference to a fight inside the business.
Through investigation, it was discovered that the victim and the suspect, 24-year-old Shelsea Martinez, a resident of Victorville, were in a verbal argument and a fight ensued.
“During the fight, Martinez bit the victim and caused major injuries to his arm,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
According to the release, when deputies attempted to detain Martinez, 46-year-old Shannon McDermott, a resident of Wilmodar, and 27-year-old Veronica Gonzalez, a resident of Hesperia, actively obstructed and resisted deputies.
After a brief struggle, Martinez, McDermott and Gonzalez were detained. The male victim from Victorville was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Martinez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 203- Mayhem. Gonzalez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 148(a)(1)- Obstruct/Resist a Peace Officer and a misdemeanor warrant. McDermott was cite-released for PC 148(a)(1).
