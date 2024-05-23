Man Attempts to Steal Woman’s Purse as She Waits for a Bus near the Victorville Police Department

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal a woman’s purse as she waited for a bus near the Victorville City Police Department.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at approximately 5:23 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Station responded to an attempted robbery near the intersection of Ramona Avenue and Amargosa Road.

According to the Victorville Police Department, two women were sitting at a bus stop on the corner of Kentwood Boulevard and Ramona Avenue when a male suspect, later identified as Ruben Rodriguez, began staring at them, making them feel uncomfortable.

The women decided to leave the bus stop, but as they walked away, Rodriguez grabbed one of their purses, causing it to fall from her shoulder. The second woman managed to retrieve the bag from Rodriguez, and both women ran to a nearby business for safety. Despite Rodriguez chasing after them, the victims were able to get away safely and call for help.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after and located Rodriguez a short distance from the business. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Ruben Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of attempted robbery (P.C. 664/211).

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





