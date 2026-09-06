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Man Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious and Robbed of Dirt Bike in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 4:55 pm | Sep. 06, 2026 Updated 4:55 pm | Sep. 06, 2026
Man Assaulted, Dirt Bike Stolen During Robbery In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery after a man riding a dirt bike was intentionally knocked to the ground with a pickup truck, assaulted until he lost consciousness and robbed of his Yamaha dirt bike in Hesperia.

The incident was reported at about 1:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in the area of Main Street and Hesperia Road.

According to a written statement provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith, the adult male victim was riding his dirt bike along the dirt shoulder on the east side of Hesperia Road when he was approached by three unknown male suspects traveling in a green 1990s-model Ford Ranger.

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Deputies learned the suspects intentionally used the Ford Ranger to cause the victim to fall to the ground.

The three suspects then exited the vehicle and struck the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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The suspects subsequently took the victim’s Yamaha dirt bike and fled the area in the Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 4:55 pm | Sep. 06, 2026 Updated 4:55 pm | Sep. 06, 2026
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