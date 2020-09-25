All News
Man assaulted during carjacking attempt in Victorville Winco parking lot
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was assaulted during an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Winco parking lot earlier this week.
It happened on September 21st at about 10:51 AM in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the victim reported he was parked in the Winco parking lot when he was approached by a Black male adult wearing a grey hoodie. Miller said the suspect demanded the victim’s car keys.
According to Miller, the victim exited his car and was struck numerous times on the head by the suspect before he was able to run away and get help.
The suspect fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
