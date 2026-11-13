Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday evening after authorities said he fired two rounds during an argument, one into the ground near the victim and another in the victim’s direction.

Deputies responded at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, to the 14100 block of Osage Road after receiving a report of gunshots in the area,

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies contacted two people at the property, including the victim and the suspect, whom deputies identified as David Reinhart.

Smith said Reinhart threatened to shoot the victim during an argument, then pulled out a firearm and fired a round into the ground near him. As the victim tried to speak to Reinhart, Reinhart allegedly fired another round in the victim’s direction.

Deputies located the firearm believed to have been used and booked Reinhart into the High Desert Detention Center.

Jail records list attempted murder under Penal Code 664/187(a), possession of a firearm without identification markings under Penal Code 23920, and a large-capacity magazine offense under Penal Code 32310(a).

Bail was set at $1.2 million on the attempted murder booking charge. Jail records list a court appearance for 8 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, in Department NF at Victorville Superior Court.

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