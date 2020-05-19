Man arrested in Apple Valley attempted murder investigation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested for attempted murder in Apple Valley.

At about 12:30 pm, on May Sunday, 17, 2020, deputies and Apple Valley firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Serrano Road reference a shooting.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a gunshot victim walked into a local emergency room with a wound to the hand. However, at this time it’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

Sheriff’s officials are tight-lipped and haven’t released any details into the investigation.

According to booking logs, Alex Joseph Alexander was arrested for attempted murder at the address on Serrano Road and is being held on a $1 million bail. He’s charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon Possession of a Firearm and PC305(A)(1) Prohibited to own Ammo.

Alexander is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of LLN)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.