Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry After Disturbance in Spring Valley Lake

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old man from Victorville was arrested for unauthorized entry after witnesses reported him behaving unusually.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, deputies responded to a 911 call at the Marina Lounge, at 13295 Spring Valley Lake Parkway.

Witnesses reported that the man, identified as Makiya Johnson, was sitting on patrons’ vehicles and causing a disturbance. Additional reports indicated Johnson was acting erratically and rolling down hills in the area. He was last seen hiding behind bushes near residences.

Upon arrival, deputies found a window to a residence had been slid open, with the window screen damaged and lying on the ground along with Johnson’s shoes. Johnson was found nearby and detained. Deputies discovered that Johnson had allegedly entered the residence, though it did not appear that any items were taken.

Makiya Johnson was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Bowman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





