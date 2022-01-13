Man arrested for stealing a laptop from Walmart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old man was arrested for robbery after stealing a laptop from an Apple Valley Walmart, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the 20000 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, an employee reported a subject had taken a laptop from the display case and exited the store. When the employee attempted to stop him, the subject pushed him out of the way and continued into the parking lot.

“Upon arrival, Deputy Loup contacted the suspect, later identified as James Trujillo, in a vehicle at the location. During a search of the vehicle the laptop and additional merchandise, stolen from previous days, were located,” stated the release.

Trujillo was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for robbery and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

