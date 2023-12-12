Man Arrested for Murder in Victorville After DUI Crash Claims Mother of 3

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man with a previous DUI conviction has been arrested by the San Bernardino County’s Sheriff’s Department following a crash that occurred earlier this year that left a woman dead, and her three children injured.

The tragic incident took place on August 14, 2023, at approximately 2:34 am at the intersection of La Mesa Road and Wagon Wheel Drive.

Deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded promptly to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they discovered a severely damaged black 1999 Toyota Sienna and a white 2009 Toyota Yaris.

Tragically, the driver of the Toyota Yaris, identified as Nakita Shaunee Breland, a 36-year-old female resident of Victorville, was found deceased at the scene. Her three children were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Shawn Anthony Ballard, a 27-year-old male resident of Victorville, the driver of the Toyota Sienna, was trapped in his vehicle.

The Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) was called to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash.

Subsequent examination revealed that Breland was driving eastbound in the #1 lane of La Mesa Road, while Ballard was traveling westbound in the same lane.

Ballard veered into the #1 eastbound lane, where Breland was traveling, resulting in the fatal collision.

It was later discovered that Ballard was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Records exposed his previous DUI conviction, exacerbating the gravity of the situation. As a consequence, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed a report and obtained an arrest warrant for Ballard.

Finally, on November 16, 2023, at around 3:24 pm, authorities captured Ballard at his residence in Victorville. However, the announcement of his arrest was not made by the Sheriff’s Department until this month.

He now faces charges of murder, felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury or death, and other related offenses. Following his arrest, Ballard was booked into the High Desert Detention Center, where he remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bail.

Nakita’s untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the community, leaving her loved ones and friends mourning the loss of a remarkable woman. She leaves behind three children: Kayla, Peyton, and Preston.

Nakita’s children, Kayla (20 years old), Peyton (9 years old), and Preston (5 years old), miraculously survived the accident.

Her family said that as a woman of unwavering faith, Nakita wholeheartedly embraced her belief in God and lived her life with purpose. Her favorite daily affirmation, “I am more than a conqueror ~ Romans 8:37,” epitomized her determination and positive spirit. Nakita was a devoted mother, sister, friend, and a cherished member of The Story Maker’s family. With a career as a social worker, counselor, and entrepreneur, she tirelessly advocated for the less fortunate.

Friends and family said Nakita’s infectious smile brightened every room she entered, and her unwavering strength inspired all who crossed her path. She strived to impact the lives of others and was committed to her children’s well-being. Nothing motivated Nakita more than providing her children with a bright future and the opportunities they deserved.

In view of this situation, a donation account has been created by The Story Makers (TSM) Family to support the future of the children. The account has already amassed nearly $10,000 so far. If you wish to contribute, you can find the donation link here.

The generosity and support already received by the family have been deeply appreciated, they said, and they kindly request continued prayers for Kayla, Peyton, and Preston during this difficult time.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with additional information pertaining to this case to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 909-241-2911.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, they can provide tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting www.wetip.com.

