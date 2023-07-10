Man arrested for kidnapping after forcing girlfriend into his car in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The 43-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping after forcing his girlfriend into his vehicle, officials said.

On Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a kidnapping and contacted the victim near her vehicle at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Siskiyou Roads.



Deputy Dionicio Ramires conducted an investigation, which revealed the suspect, Larry Johnson, and the victim were in a relationship.

According to sheriff’s officials, “the two traveled out of state together and the victim did not wish to return. The suspect forced the victim to return to Apple Valley with him and assaulted the victim during the trip back.”

The victim was able to get away from the suspect when they returned to the suspect’s residence in the 17800 block of Siskiyou Road.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was served with the assistance of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division. During the search, firearms and ammunition were located.



Johnson was found to have previous felony convictions. He was transported to High Desert Detention Center where he is being held without bail and charged with the following:

PC 207 – Kidnapping

PC 245(a)(1) – Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 29800 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 30305 – Felon in Possession of Ammunition

PC 23900 – Obliteration of Identification Marks on a Firearm

PC 487(d)(2) – Grand Theft of a Firearm

PC 25850(a) – Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public

PC 33215 – Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

