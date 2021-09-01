Man arrested for DUI after crashing into wall in the Adelanto Police parking lot

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving drunk after crashing into a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Adelanto Police Department.

It happened on Sunday, August 31st at about 3:19 am, in the 11600 block of Bartlett Avenue near US Highway 395.

Sheriff’s officials said Rodolfo Hernandez was attempting to drive home to his residence in Pomona when he became lost and crashed into the retaining wall.

Hernandez was found to be driving under the influence and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Riberich, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

