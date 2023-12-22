Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a utility pole on Santa Fe Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a utility pole and destroying it Wednesday night in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 9:32 pm, on December 20, 2023, in the 10700 block of Santa Fe Avenue East and involved a black 2005 Dodge Ram.

The driver lost control of the truck causing it to veer off the roadway, and overturned into the dirt shoulder where it collided with a wooden utility pole. The impact caused the wooden utility pole to be destroyed, bringing down the power lines along with it.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG that through investigation it was determined the driver identified as Matthew Varner, a resident of Victorville, was under the influence of alcohol.

Varner was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC23152 A & B DUI Alcohol 0.08 Percent. According to public booking logs, Varner was Cite-Released and was released from custody the morning after his arrest.

Southern California Edison was advised about the incident and crews were immediately dispatched to make the necessary repairs. Santa Fe Avenue East was closed in both directions for several hours.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation into the collision.

