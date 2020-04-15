Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a canyon with his 3-year-old child in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested for drunken driving and child endangerment after he was airlifted from a steep ravine following a single-car collision.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the 31000 block of Live Oak Canyon Road.



Redlands Police and Fire responded to the report of a rollover collision and arriving units found the vehicle off the roadway and determined the driver had fled from the vehicle carrying his 3-year-old son, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, 40 King, responded to assist with a search and located the driver, Jason Paul Napp, and the child in a steep ravine approximately a mile from the accident site.

Officers made their way down the ravine and took the suspect into custody.



San Bernardino County helicopter Air Rescue 306 performed a hoist rescue to remove the driver and the child from the ravine. The child suffered minor injuries, and both were transported to the hospital.



Napp was later transported to Central Detention Center in San Bernardino where he was booked in lieu of $100,000 bail.

(Redlands Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.