Man arrested for burglarizing Holy Family Church in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old man was arrested for burglarizing Holy Family Church in Hesperia, officials said.

On August 3, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Service Specialist Moran responded to the church located at 9974 I Avenue in reference to a burglary.

The reporting party, a church employee, arrived at the location and noticed a broken window and stolen property belonging to the church.

About the same time, Deputy Geerlings responded to the 18000 block of Mojave Street, which was just to the east of the church, in reference to a subject with a wheelbarrow looking into yards and vehicles. The subject left the location prior to Deputy Geerlings’ arrival.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the subject set fire to what appeared to be personal property, including several bibles. Deputy Geerlings identified property that belonged to the Holy Family Church. After speaking with multiple witnesses, the subject involved with the fire was described as a Hispanic male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies responded back to the church when they were advised that a male matching the description of the subject on Mojave Street was again at the church. The subject was identified as Aaron Quintero.

During a search of Quintero’s person, deputies located church property in Quintero’s pocket. Video surveillance also confirmed Quintero was walking eastbound on Mojave Street, away from the church with a wheelbarrow full of church property around the time of the burglary.

Quintero was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 422.7(b)- hate crime, PC 451(d)- arson, PC 459- burglary, PC 496(a)- receiving known stolen property and PC 594(b)(1)- felony vandalism.

Throughout the investigation, deputies and Service Specialist Moran recovered approximately $19,510.00 worth of church property. The church estimated it would cost approximately $5,000.00 to repair the stained glass window.

