Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into Cars at Apple Valley Jack in the Box

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to a call regarding a man attempting to break into vehicles at the Jack in the Box on Apple Valley Road on May 20.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., concerned citizens reported a suspicious individual trying to gain access to cars in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant located at 15818 Apple Valley Road. Deputies were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found 36-year-old Juan Vazquez, a resident of Apple Valley, who appeared to be intoxicated, attempting to enter multiple vehicles. Vazquez was evaluated and found to be unable to care for himself due to his level of intoxication.

Vazquez was taken into custody and booked for public intoxication under PC647(F) – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol. He was cited and released without a scheduled court appearance.





(Scroll Down To Comment)