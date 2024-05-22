 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into Cars at Apple Valley Jack in the Box

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 22, 2024 | 5:21 amLast Updated: May 22, 2024 | 5:24 am
Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into Cars at Apple Valley Jack in the Box
(image: google maps)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to a call regarding a man attempting to break into vehicles at the Jack in the Box on Apple Valley Road on May 20.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., concerned citizens reported a suspicious individual trying to gain access to cars in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant located at 15818 Apple Valley Road. Deputies were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found 36-year-old Juan Vazquez, a resident of Apple Valley, who appeared to be intoxicated, attempting to enter multiple vehicles. Vazquez was evaluated and found to be unable to care for himself due to his level of intoxication.

Vazquez was taken into custody and booked for public intoxication under PC647(F) – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol. He was cited and released without a scheduled court appearance.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 22, 2024 | 5:21 amLast Updated: May 22, 2024 | 5:24 am

More Local News

Operation Consequences: May 11, 2024, through May 17, 2024

51 Felony Arrests and 29 Firearms Seized during Operation Consequences May 11th through May 17, 2024

May 21, 2024
Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

May 21, 2024
MDAQMD Secures Over $1 Million in Funding for Adelanto Elementary School District's Electric Buses

MDAQMD Secures Over $1 Million in Funding for Adelanto Elementary School District’s Electric Buses

May 21, 2024
controlled burn in big pines

Plume of Smoke Visible in Victor Valley from Prescribed Fire Near Wrightwood

May 21, 2024
Back to top button