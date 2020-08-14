Man arrested for attempted murder after neighbor denied him milk and eggs in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 56-year-old man who became upset with his neighbor for denying him milk and eggs is now facing attempted murder charges, officials confirmed.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at about 10:00 a.m., an adult male went to the Lucerne Valley Sheriff’s Sub-Station, and said his neighbor, Mitchell Clay, had tried to kill him.

Through the investigation, deputies learned the victim was inside his house sleeping when Clay came to his door asking for milk and eggs.

“When the victim told Clay he did not have the items, Clay became upset and told the victim he had five minutes to leave or he would return and kill him,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks. “Clay went back to his house, retrieved two firearms, and returned to the victim’s house. He fired approximately five shots at the victim’s house.”

The victim was able to get out of his house and into his car. Once the victim was inside his car, Clay fired additional shots at the car. The victim was able to drive away uninjured and went directly to the sheriff’s station, the report stated.

Authorities obtained a search and arrest warrant and with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments Specialized Enforcement Division (SED), Mitchell Clay was arrested at his residence in the 700 block of Clay Way without incident.

Clay is currently being held in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Lucerne Valley Sub-Station, 760-248-7655. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

