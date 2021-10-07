Man arrested after standoff at Riverton Apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old man was arrested after a standoff at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville.

It happened on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at about 2:00 pm in the 14300 block of Borego Road. Deputies were dispatched to the location regarding a subject disturbance and learned the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the suspect was reported to have a bladed object in his hand during the altercation.

“The victim was in fear and left the residence, waiting for deputies to arrive. The suspect did not exit the residence upon deputies arrival and the Specialized Enforcement Division responded to assist ,” stated Paslak.

The suspect, identified as Ivory King, a resident of Victorville eventually exited without incident and was arrested without incident. King was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC 422 Terrorist Threats.

Sheriff’s officials said King nor the victim were injured.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.