Man Arrested After Rustic Tavern Dispute Moves Outside And Escalates To Gunfire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Victorville man was arrested after authorities said a dispute involving a bartender and patrons at the Rustic Tavern escalated into gunfire Thursday night.

Deputies responded at about 9:18 p.m. on August 27, 2026, to the establishment located in the 14500 block of Hesperia Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

According to information provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel, deputies learned that a male suspect began talking to a bartender and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

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Other patrons at the tavern yelled at the man, and the dispute moved outside, according to Orejel. Authorities said the suspect produced a firearm and fired at the patrons outside before fleeing the location.

The investigation continued, and on August 28, authorities identified and arrested Isaiah Griego, 22, of Victorville.

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Jail records show Griego was arrested in the 16500 block of Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville.

He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats under Penal Code 422(a), assault with a firearm on a person under Penal Code 245(a)(2), and exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner under Penal Code 417(a)(2)(B).

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Jail records indicate Griego was released on bail and is no longer in custody. No court appearance was listed in the records provided.

No additional information about the circumstances leading to Griego’s arrest was provided.

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