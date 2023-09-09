Man arrested after punching holes in the wall and breaking windows at a house in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 24-year-old man was arrested for vandalism after punching holes in the wall and breaking windows at a house in Adelanto.

On Friday, September 7, 2023, at 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a residence in the 18200 block of Madrone Street in Adelanto. According to the caller, her cousin, Kevin Thomas, broke her window and punched holes in the wall. He also made threats to set fire to her residence.

When deputies arrived, Thomas was aggressive and attempted to fight with deputies. Once in handcuffs, Thomas headbutted the passenger window of patrol unit, breaking the window.

Kevin Thomas, who was on parole at the time of his arrest, was booked at High Desert Detention Center without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Barajas, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

