Man arrested after police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley deputy used a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a reckless driver.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at 07:14 am, deputies were dispatched to the report of a reckless driver near the intersection of State Highway 18 and Dale Evans Parkway.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the vehicle was driving in the opposing lanes, going head-on with other vehicles.”

When Deputy McGee arrived he located the vehicle on the shoulder near Flathead Road and Highway 18. As Deputy McGee exited his unit to contact the driver, later identified as 51-year-old Armando Rubio, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, officials said.

“Rubio led deputies on a five-mile pursuit through the Town as he reached speeds of over 80 MPH, driving on the wrong side of the road, and proceeding through stop signs and red lights. Several vehicles had to swerve out of Rubio’s path to avoid a collision,” stated the release.

The pursuit ended near Joshua Road and Cahuilla Road when a PIT Maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique) was used to stop the vehicle.

Officials said Rubio initially refused to exit his vehicle while making gestures with his fingers and sticking his tongue out at deputies. He eventually complied with the deputy’s commands and was taken into custody.

Rubio was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for being in violation of VC2800.2(A) Evading and PC 148 (A)(1), Resisting.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. McGee at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.