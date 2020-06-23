All News
Man arrested after police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley deputy used a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a reckless driver.
On Friday, June 19, 2020, at 07:14 am, deputies were dispatched to the report of a reckless driver near the intersection of State Highway 18 and Dale Evans Parkway.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “the vehicle was driving in the opposing lanes, going head-on with other vehicles.”
When Deputy McGee arrived he located the vehicle on the shoulder near Flathead Road and Highway 18. As Deputy McGee exited his unit to contact the driver, later identified as 51-year-old Armando Rubio, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, officials said.
“Rubio led deputies on a five-mile pursuit through the Town as he reached speeds of over 80 MPH, driving on the wrong side of the road, and proceeding through stop signs and red lights. Several vehicles had to swerve out of Rubio’s path to avoid a collision,” stated the release.
The pursuit ended near Joshua Road and Cahuilla Road when a PIT Maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique) was used to stop the vehicle.
Officials said Rubio initially refused to exit his vehicle while making gestures with his fingers and sticking his tongue out at deputies. He eventually complied with the deputy’s commands and was taken into custody.
Rubio was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for being in violation of VC2800.2(A) Evading and PC 148 (A)(1), Resisting.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. McGee at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Man arrested after police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley deputy used a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a reckless...
Canyon Ridge High School Educator Named an Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year
Amazon awards San Bernardino-area computer science teacher David J. Rodriguez and his school, Canyon Ridge High, a prize package valued...
Authorities cracking down on illegal fireworks in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents from all around the Victor Valley are growing frustrated with the ridiculous amounts of...
Apple Valley man arrested for DUI after son falls from pick-up truck and hit by car
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man drinking with his two sons, ages 15 and 22, was arrested...
Barstow man douses ex-girlfriend with lighter fluid, tries setting her on fire
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Barstow man is facing several charges after police said he doused his ex-girlfriend with...
Trending
- All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
- All News6 days ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
- All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
- All News1 week ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
- All News6 days ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
- All News1 week ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
- All News7 days ago
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto
- All News1 week ago
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning